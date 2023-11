ROCKFORD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Superior Self Storage of Rockford, a 31,210-square-foot self-storage facility in Rockford. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 1711 York Ave., the property features 204 non-climate-controlled units, an onsite manager’s office, four rental apartments and one-single family residence. Sean Delaney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer, a limited liability company.