Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 208-Unit Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of AA Stor All, a 208-unit self-storage facility in San Antonio. The property consists of 24,750 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space across 170 units, along with 38 outdoor parking spaces. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also undisclosed.

