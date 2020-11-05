Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 20,986 SF Retail Property in Middlesex, New Jersey

MIDDLESEX, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 20,986-square-foot retail property in Middlesex, about 40 miles southeast of New York City. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Ben Sgambati of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer, an individual/personal trust. Both parties requested anonymity.