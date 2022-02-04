Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 210-Room Wyndham Garden Hotel in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 210-room Wyndham Garden Austin hotel, located just south of the city’s downtown area. Hotel amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, 10,500 square feet of meeting space and a snack bar/deli. Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Matt Omansky of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between two undisclosed firms based in Texas and Arkansas that are conducting business as Dreamliner Global Inc. The new ownership has tapped G&G Hospitality to manage the hotel.