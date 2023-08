MIDLAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a two-building, 21,000-square-foot industrial complex in the West Texas city of Midland. Built on 10 acres in 2011, the property was fully occupied at the time of sale by Arkos Field Services, which provides compression equipment for the natural gas industry. Adam Abushagur, Davis Cagle and Nathan Parkey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.