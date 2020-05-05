REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 211-Unit Kenwood Heights Apartments in Corsicana, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

CORSICANA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Kenwood Heights, a 211-unit apartment community in Corsicana, about 65 miles south of Texas. The property was primarily built in the 1980s and spans 51 buildings. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Canada-based Republic Funds, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a Texas-based limited liability company that plans to implement a value-add program.

