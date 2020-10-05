REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 21,161 SF Retail Property in South Gate, California

SOUTH GATE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 8700-8730 Santa Fe Ave. in South Gate. A private investor acquired the asset for $2.8 million.

The 21,161-square-foot property comprises three commercial parcels and one residential parcel. The buyer plans to operate a retail business at the property.

Derek Caldwell of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and secured the buyer in the deal.

