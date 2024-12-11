Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 21,298 SF Retail Center in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Lake Vista Center, a 21,298-square-foot retail center in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Built on 2.4 acres in 2007, the center comprises two buildings that are home to tenants such as Lucky Smiles, Lewisville Salon Suites and Spa, USCR Taekwondo, Tiff’s Treats, 4Thirteen Kitchen & Sports Bar and Lucky Smoke Shop. Chris Gainey and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the 1031 exchange transaction.

