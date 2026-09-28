Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 214-Unit Apartment Complex in Killeen, Texas

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Copper Mountain, a 214-unit apartment complex located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. Built on 8.7 acres in 1985, Copper Mountain offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, playground, basketball and volleyball courts, a pet park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Alec Schenk, Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover, Peter Flis and John McGregor of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a New York-based family office that purchased the property via a 1031 exchange.