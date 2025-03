KATY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 21,598-square-foot, newly built retail strip center in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Gaston Retail Center sits on a 2.2-acre site and was fully leased at the time of sale to nine tenants, including Dos Tacos, Vogs Coffeehouse and Molar Dental. Justin Miller and Irby Rozelle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local developer, in the transaction and procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.