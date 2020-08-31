REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 2,194 SF Retail Building in Live Oak, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

LIVE OAK, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 2,194-square-foot freestanding retail building in the San Antonio suburb of Live Oak that is net leased to Take 5 Oil Change. Vincent Knipp and Blake Burnett of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Gabriel Britti and Ronnie Issenberg, also with Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.

