Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 2,199-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Houston Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four self-storage facilities totaling 2,199 units in the greater Houston area. Two properties in the portfolio, which spans 429,169 net rentable square feet, are located within Houston, and the other two facilities are located in Baytown and Magnolia. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Georgia-based partnership, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a New York-based partnership. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.