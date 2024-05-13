Monday, May 13, 2024
Fielder's-Glen-Arlington
Fielder's Glen in Arlington totals 220 units. The property was built in 1985.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 220-Unit Apartment Complex in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Fielder’s Glen, a 220-unit apartment complex in Arlington. Built on 10 acres in 1985, Fielder’s Glen features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Rise48 Equity. Brandon Brown of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

