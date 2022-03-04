Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 220-Unit Apartment Complex in St. Charles, Illinois

Fox Run Apartments was built in 1971 and renovated in 2008.

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Fox Run Apartments in St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The 220-unit apartment complex was built in 1971 and underwent a renovation program in 2008. Amenities include a pool, 342 parking spaces and four laundry facilities. Roughly 95 percent of the units feature updated kitchens, bathrooms and flooring. Ryan Engle, Andrean Angelov and Zack Mahoney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, neither of which were disclosed.