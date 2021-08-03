Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 223-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Lufkin, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

LUFKIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Texas Moving & Storage, a 223-unit self-storage facility in Lufkin, about 120 miles north of Houston. The facility was built in 2008 and spans 22,630 square feet. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Knobler also secured the buyer, a locally based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.