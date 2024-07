HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Yorktown Crossing, a 22,350-square-foot retail strip center in northwest Houston. The center sits on 2.6 acres and was fully leased at the time of sale to 12 tenants, all of which are signed to triple-net leases. Justin Miller and John Wagner of Marcus & Millichap’s Houston represented the seller, a private out-of-state investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a Houston-based private investor.