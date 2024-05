CLEBURNE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of U-Lock-It Mini Storage, an 224-unit self-storage facility in Cleburne, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The facility totals 27,120 net rentable square feet. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were locally based entities that requested anonymity, in the transaction.