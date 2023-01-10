Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 22,424 SF Concorde Place Office Building in Centennial, Colorado

Located at 7208 S. Tucson Way in Centennial, Colo., Concorde Place features 22,424 square feet of office space.

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Concorde Place, a Class B office property in Centennial. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.4 million.

Situated on a 1.38-acre site at 7208 S. Tucson Way, Concorde Place features 22,424 square feet of office space. Brandon Kramer and Chadd Nelson of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller in the deal.