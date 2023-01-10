Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 22,424 SF Concorde Place Office Building in Centennial, Colorado
CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Concorde Place, a Class B office property in Centennial. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.4 million.
Situated on a 1.38-acre site at 7208 S. Tucson Way, Concorde Place features 22,424 square feet of office space. Brandon Kramer and Chadd Nelson of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller in the deal.
