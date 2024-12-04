Wednesday, December 4, 2024
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 22,443 SF Retail Strip Center in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Shops at Lakeline, a 22,443-square-foot retail strip center in the northern Austin suburb of Cedar Park. The property comprises three buildings that were constructed on a 1.9-acre site in 2015. Tenants include Domino’s Pizza, VCA Animal Hospital and Cedar Park Dental. Coleman Solomon, Philip Levy and Wes Peacock of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Kalantari Group, in the transaction The buyer was CenterSquare Investment Management.

