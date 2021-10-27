REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 225-Unit Apartment Complex Near Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

Carson Street Towers was built in 2020.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Carson Street Towers, a 225-unit apartment complex in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2020, the property sits on just over two acres. Amenities include a fitness center, pool and covered parking. Jason Hornik, Greg Parker, Ryan Bowlby, Greg Price and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. The brokerage team also procured the buyer, Continental Realty Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews