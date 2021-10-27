Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 225-Unit Apartment Complex Near Kansas City

Carson Street Towers was built in 2020.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Carson Street Towers, a 225-unit apartment complex in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2020, the property sits on just over two acres. Amenities include a fitness center, pool and covered parking. Jason Hornik, Greg Parker, Ryan Bowlby, Greg Price and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. The brokerage team also procured the buyer, Continental Realty Group.