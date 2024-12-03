Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The building at 222 E. Main St. in Mesa, Ariz., offers 22,722 square feet of flex space.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 22,722 SF Flex Building in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of AMR Mesa – 222 E Main, a flex building in Mesa. A Spokane, Wash.-based limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $5 million.

Located at 222 E. Main St., the 22,722-square-foot building is used as flex/office space and is an AMR tenant under a nine-year lease with annual CPI adjusted rent escalations. The property was renovated in 2023.

Brandon Kramer and Maxwell Rist of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal. Ryan Sarbinoff of Marcus & Millichap assisted in the closing, and Rob Cronenberg of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. provided up-to-date financing quotes.

