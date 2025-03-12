Wednesday, March 12, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 228-Unit Apartment Complex in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Flats at 183, a 228-unit apartment complex in Irving. The 19-building community was constructed in 1968 and has undergone more than $4 million in capital improvements in recent years. According to Apartments.com, the property exclusively offers one-bedroom units, as well as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Bard Hoover and Nick Fluellen of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, AptVest, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

