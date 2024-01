HILLSBORO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Lock & Key Storage, a 228-unit facility that sits on a 10.2-acre site in Hillsboro, located roughly midway between Fort Worth and Waco. Danny Cunningham, Jon Danklefs, Brandon Karr, Dave Knobler and Mixson Staffel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.