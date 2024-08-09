Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 229-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Canton, Texas

CANTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Eason Storage, a 229-unit self-storage facility in Canton, about 60 miles east of Dallas. The facility, which was built on 4.7 acres in 2000 and expanded in 2017, consists of 39,265 net rentable square feet and comprises 20 climate-controlled units, 208 non-climate-controlled units and one rental house. Brandon Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity.