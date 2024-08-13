Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 231-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Texarkana, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of six multifamily properties totaling 231 units in Texarkana, located near the confluence of the Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana borders. The properties — Isabella Acres, Hidden Brook, Pecan Haven, Park Villa, Jasmine and Gardens at Wake Village — include build-to-rent communities and traditional multifamily complexes. Matt Aslan of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, which also requested anonymity, assumed the seller’s loan, which carries a 3.48 percent fixed interest rate with four years of term remaining.

