Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 23,380 SF River Oaks Shopping Center Near Fort Worth

Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

RIVER OAKS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of River Oaks Shopping Center, a 23,380-square-foot retail property located on the western outskirts of Fort Worth in River Oaks. Dollar Tree and grocer La Michoacana anchor the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Philip Levy and Chris Gainey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a developer, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a private investor.