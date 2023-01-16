Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 234-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Pleasanton, Texas
PLEASANTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Budget Self Storage, a 234-unit facility in Pleasanton, about 35 miles south of San Antonio. The facility was built in 1995 and totals 28,275 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.