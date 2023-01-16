Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 234-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Pleasanton, Texas

PLEASANTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Budget Self Storage, a 234-unit facility in Pleasanton, about 35 miles south of San Antonio. The facility was built in 1995 and totals 28,275 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.