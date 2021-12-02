REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 236-Unit Easy Self Storage in Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Easy Self Storage, a 236-unit facility in Houston. Built In 1984, the property spans 29,716 net rentable square feet across 172 non-climate-controlled units and 64 climate-controlled units. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Knobler also secured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.

