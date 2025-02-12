Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 23,639 SF Restaurant Building in Downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 23,639-square-foot restaurant building located at 611 Houston St. in downtown Fort Worth. The building was originally constructed in 1939 and includes an 8,100-square-foot basement with potential for future redevelopment. The building was fully leased at the time of sale to The Library Bar and Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, which have occupied the space for more than two decades. Joe Santelli of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were local investment groups that requested anonymity, in the transaction.