Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 237-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Port Neches, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

PORT NECHES, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Eagle Climatized Storage, a 237-unit self-storage facility in Port Neches, located outside of Beaumont near the Louisiana-Texas border. The facility was built on 3.5 acres in 2003, and all of the units feature climate-controlled space. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Georgia-based private investor, in the transaction. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham, also with Marcus & Millichap, also procured the buyer, a Texas-based limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.

