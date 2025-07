WEBSTER, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 23,820-square-foot shopping center located in the southeastern Houston suburb of Webster. Built in 2004, Webster Shopping Center was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Freebirds and Buffalo Wild Wings. Justin Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an out-of-state investor that acquired the center 20 years ago, in the transaction. Marcus & Millichap also secured the buyer, a local investor.