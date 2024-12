CHICO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 1927 E. 20th St. in Chino. A private investor sold the asset to a private investor for $2.3 million. Big Lots occupies the 24,370-square-foot building on a net-lease basis. Teodor Vacev of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.