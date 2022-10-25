Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 24,480 SF Self-Storage Facility in Kenosha, Wisconsin
KENOSHA, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Safe Storage Club, a 24,480-square-foot self-storage facility in Kenosha. The sales price was undisclosed. The property features 348 parking spaces. Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured and represented the buyer, an individual trust. The sale closed above list price.
