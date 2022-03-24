Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 24,502 SF Retail Property in Kingsport, Tennessee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

KINGSPORT, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Shoppes at East Stone, a 24,502-square-foot retail property in Kingsport. The property sold for $4.5 million.

Michael Early of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed family trust, and secured the buyer, a Maryland-based real estate investment corporation. Jody McKibben of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing this transaction.

Shoppes at East Stone is occupied by tenants including Polish Nail Bar, East Coast Wings + Grill, LL Flooring and Hertz Car Rental. Located at 2637 E. Stone Drive, the property is situated in northern Tennessee, about 102 miles from Knoxville. The property is also 13.6 miles from Tri-Cities Airport.