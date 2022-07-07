Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 246-Unit Apartment Complex in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Rio Vista, a 246-unit apartment complex in Fort Worth. Located on the city’s northeast side, Rio Vista offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a playground, dog park and a soccer field. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Florida-based Greenwater Investments, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an undisclosed, California-based investor that plans to make capital improvements to the property.