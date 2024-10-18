Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 248-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Rush Creek, a 248-unit affordable housing complex in Arlington. Built on 16 acres in 2004, the property offers two-and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, afterschool children’s classroom, business center and a sports court. Wes Racht, Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Sam Pettigrew of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, locally based real estate private equity company Brazos Residential.