Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 24,806 SF Medical Office Building in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Healthcare, Net Lease, Office, Western

Colorado Springs Family Practice occupies the 24,806-square-foot medical office building at 2960 N. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a medical office building located at 2960 N. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs. A local limited liability company sold the property to local investor for $4.2 million.

Colorado Springs Family Practice occupies the 24,806-square-foot building, which was built in 2003 on two acres.

Spencer Mason, Brandon Kramer and Erik Enstad of Marcus & Millichap's Denver office represented the seller in the deal.





