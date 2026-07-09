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Infinity-on-the-Point-Dallas
The sales price for Infinity on the Point, a 249-unit apartment complex in North Dallas, was not disclosed, but the deal traded at a cap rate of 5.8 percent.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 249-Unit Apartment Complex in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Infinity on the Point, a 249-unit apartment complex in North Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities at the three-story, garden-style property include a pool, sundeck, grilling stations, dog park, fitness center, package lockers and covered parking. Wes Racht, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap, along with Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminell, Michael Ware and William Hubbard of Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division, represented the seller, a California-based investment company, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Reap Capital, which plans to rebrand the property as The Creekside at Vantage.

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