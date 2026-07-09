Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 249-Unit Apartment Complex in North Dallas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Infinity on the Point, a 249-unit apartment complex in North Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities at the three-story, garden-style property include a pool, sundeck, grilling stations, dog park, fitness center, package lockers and covered parking. Wes Racht, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap, along with Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminell, Michael Ware and William Hubbard of Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division, represented the seller, a California-based investment company, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Reap Capital, which plans to rebrand the property as The Creekside at Vantage.