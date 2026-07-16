Thursday, July 16, 2026
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DoubleTree-Syracuse
New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage arranged $25.5 million in financing for the acquisition of the 250-room DoubleTree Syracuse hotel.
AcquisitionsHospitalityLoansNew YorkNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 250-Room Hotel in East Syracuse

by Taylor Williams

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 250-room hotel in East Syracuse. Opened in 1977 and renovated in 2016, the DoubleTree Syracuse is located in the Carrier Circle area and comprises a central building that houses public spaces in addition to four-story and seven-story guestroom wings. Amenities include a tavern and bar, a business center, indoor pool, fitness center and approximately 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Andy Kern, Jerry Swon and David Altobello of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

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