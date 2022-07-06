Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 250,193 SF Shopping Center in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. ­— Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Western Lights Shopping Center, a 250,193-square-foot retail property in Syracuse, for $18.2 million. Tenants at the center include Price Chopper, Valu Home Center, Dollar Tree, Rainbow Shops, Mavis Discount Tire, Supercuts and Subway. Joseph French Jr., Kodi Traver and Thomas Dalzell of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The team also secured the buyer.