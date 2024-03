SPRING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 251-unit self-storage facility located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Spring Cypress Self Storage was built on 4.4 acres in 1970 and totals 74,872 net rentable square feet across 18 single-story buildings. A private investor sold the property to a limited liability company, with both parties requesting anonymity. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented both sides in the transaction.