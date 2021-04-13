Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 253-Unit Multifamily Asset in West Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Built in 1967, Aspen Ridge occupies 12 acres.

WEST CHICAGO, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Aspen Ridge in West Chicago for an undisclosed price. The 253-unit multifamily asset is situated in a wooded area near DuPage County Forest Preserve. Built in 1967 on 12 acres, the property features an Olympic-size pool, fitness center and playground. There are 77 one-bedroom units and 176 two-bedroom units. Ryan Engle, Andrean Angelov and Zack Mahoney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer. Both parties were private investors.