REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 253-Unit Multifamily Asset in West Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Built in 1967, Aspen Ridge occupies 12 acres.

WEST CHICAGO, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Aspen Ridge in West Chicago for an undisclosed price. The 253-unit multifamily asset is situated in a wooded area near DuPage County Forest Preserve. Built in 1967 on 12 acres, the property features an Olympic-size pool, fitness center and playground. There are 77 one-bedroom units and 176 two-bedroom units. Ryan Engle, Andrean Angelov and Zack Mahoney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer. Both parties were private investors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  