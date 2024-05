TAYLOR, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Windmill Mini Storage, a 256-unit self-storage facility in Taylor, a northeastern suburb of Austin. The facility sits on 2.2 acres and spans 33,600 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Jon Danklefs and Arol Horkavy of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Horkavy also procured the buyer, a limited liability company that also requested anonymity.