WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 26-unit apartment building located at 2724 11th St. NW in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The transaction follows a decade of legal disputes and a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by the seller. Nick Murray, Marty Zupancic and John Slowinski of Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale. The undisclosed buyer plans to implement a redevelopment at the property. The sales price was not disclosed.