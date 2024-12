HUGHES SPRINGS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 260-unit self-storage facility in Hughes Springs, about 140 miles east of Dallas. The facility was built in 2019 and totals 54,100 net rentable square feet, including 20 RV/boat storage spaces. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local developer, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a Dallas-based investment company. Both parties requested anonymity.