Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 261-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Oak Crest Storage, a 261-unit self-storage facility in Iowa City. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1999 and located at 4942 Oak Crest Hill Road SE, the property features 27 climate-controlled units, 101 non-climate-controlled units, 22 enclosed parking spaces, 109 uncovered parking spaces and two leasable offices. Overall, the asset totals 34,397 rentable square feet. George Kondracke, Brian Kelly, Gabriel Coe, Nathan Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Streamlined Storage, which now maintains four locations in Iowa. Jon Ruzicka, broker of record in Iowa, assisted in the transaction.