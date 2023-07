FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Sycamore Village Shopping Center, a 26,148-square-foot retail property in Fort Worth. The site at 3515 Sycamore School Road spans 2.6 acres and is located on the city’s southwest side. Tenants at the property include Cricket Wireless, H&R Block and The UPS Store. Joe Santelli of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.