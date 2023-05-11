Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 2,627-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT AND NEDERLAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of seven self-storage facilities totaling 2,627 units in southeast Texas. The properties were constructed in the 1970s and 1980s and total 389,501 net rentable square feet. Two of the properties are located in Beaumont, and two are located in Nederland, with the other facilities located in Groves, Bridge City and Orange. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based liability company that purchased the portfolio in 2018, in the transaction. The duo also secured the buyer, a North Carolina-based limited liability company.