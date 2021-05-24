REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 26,318 SF Retail Center in Texas City, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Three Palms Retail Center, a 26,318-square-foot property in Texas City, located south of Houston. Gus Lagos, Alex Wolansky, Jacob Starr and Zuhare Rizvon of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Riley Sharman, also with Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

