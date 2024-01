GREENWOOD, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Yorktowne Farms Apartments, a 264-unit multifamily property in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood. Built in 1982, the community features amenities such as a pool, playground, laundry facilities, and basketball and tennis courts. Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, ICONIC Property Partners. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.